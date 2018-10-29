SLED assisting with investigation into deadly Dillon house fire

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division are assisting with the investigation into a deadly house fire in Dillon, according to SLED officials.
SLED spokesperson Thom Berry said the fire happened around 11 p.m. Sunday on West Hudson Street. He added agents were still on the scene Monday morning. Their assistance was requested by Dillon City Fire.
According to Berry, SLED agents are often called to look into the origin and cause of deadly fires.
Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley confirmed one person died in the blaze. The victim’s identity was not immediately known.
