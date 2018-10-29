Sidney Moorer eligible for parole hearing Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – The man convicted of impeding the investigation into the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis is eligible for a parole hearing Monday.
Sidney Moorer was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of obstruction of justice last August.
Despite being eligible on Monday, Moorer likely will have to wait an additional 45 to 60 days for the hearing, according to Peter O’Boyle with the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services. O’Boyle said the parole rate for first-time hearings is low.
Sidney Moorer’s trial for the kidnapping of Elvis in June 2016 ended in a mistrial.
