Report: Pitbull, 8 puppies seized from Myrtle Beach home after being found in feces-filled fenced area

Officers responded to a home on Park Drive after several neighbors reported hearing a crying noise that sounded like a dog in distress, a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report states. Police say they found the dogs in a fenced-in area that was not protected from the sun or wind. No food or water was found, and the mother and pups were not able to move without walking over feces, the report states. According to police, a blanket was found inside that appeared to be drenched in urine.