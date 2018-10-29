Report: Pitbull, 8 puppies seized from Myrtle Beach home after being found in feces-filled fenced area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A mother Pitbull and her eight puppies were seized from a Myrtle Beach home Sunday after reportedly being found in a feces-filled fenced area with no food or water.
Officers responded to a home on Park Drive after several neighbors reported hearing a crying noise that sounded like a dog in distress, a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report states. Police say they found the dogs in a fenced-in area that was not protected from the sun or wind. No food or water was found, and the mother and pups were not able to move without walking over feces, the report states. According to police, a blanket was found inside that appeared to be drenched in urine.
The mother, who was found “extremely emaciated and malnourished,” was removed from the property with her puppies. When asked why the dogs were found without any food, water or proper shelter, a man at the home told police he was watching the dogs for a friend, according to the report.
Police say they spoke with a woman on the phone, “who supposedly was the owner of the dogs,” and advised her the dogs would be seized. The dogs were transported to an animal shelter where they were given food, water and a dog bed for warmth, the report states.
According to police, no charges have been filed but the investigation is ongoing.
