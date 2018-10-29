One person killed in crash involving 18-wheeler in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed Monday morning after a pickup truck crashed head-on with an 18-wheeler in Georgetown County.
According to information from South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins, the collision happened around 8:30 a.m. on U.S. 17A, about two miles north of Jamestown.
The driver of a 2014 Dodge pickup that was southbound on U.S. 17A crossed the center line and struck the northbound 18-wheeler head-on, Collins said.
He added it’s unknown at this time if seatbelts were being worn.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to an area hospital. No charges are expected to be filed in this crash, according to Collins.
