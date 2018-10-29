One killed in ATV accident in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An overnight ATV accident has left one person dead, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Around 9:40 a.m., the Horry County Police Department received a service call for an ATV accident on Black Island Road near Britton’s Neck.
The investigation is being overseen by SCHP who says that an ATV struck a gate sometime late Sunday night, early Monday morning.
The person was discovered Monday morning, according to Collins.
SCHP is actively investigating this and WMBF News will update this story when more information becomes known.
