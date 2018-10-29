New restaurants coming to Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Construction is underway on a building that will bring some new businesses to the Carolina Forest area.
According to Eddie Bushong, a broker with commercial real estate firm Dial, Dunlap & Edwards LLC, the structure is coming to the Towne Center of Carolina Forest. The new tenants will include Tropical Smoothie Café, which will have a drive-thru, a Jersey Mike’s sub shop, and regional chain J. Peters Bar and Grill.
J. Peters has locations in Murrells Inlet, Litchfield, Pawleys Island, Columbia and Anderson, among others, according to information on its website.
Bushong said there is one 1,500 square-foot space that hasn’t been leased as of yet.
He added construction on the building could be finished around March or April of 2019.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.