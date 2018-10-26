Message in a bottle from Caribbean reaches Sunset Beach, leading to improbable meeting of two families

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A simple message in a bottle has brought two families from across the world together and established a bond they will probably cherish forever.
In April, a 12-year-old girl from Paris named Amber Le Feur Dorange threw a message in a bottle into the Caribbean Sea while she was on a cruise with her mom, Albane.
In mid-September, a Sunset Beach man, Jake Wilson, and his 5-year-old son, Blake, were walking along the beach a couple days after Hurricane Florence to take a look at the conditions. During their walk, they found a few bottles that the storm had washed ashore.
“We found a couple bottles and I said, ‘You know, Blake, you have to look at these bottles because sometimes there’s a message in one of them,’” Wilson said, “and it was like 10 seconds after that we found the bottle.”
They took the bottle back to their house to open it and figure out what it contained.
On its long journey from the Caribbean to the Carolinas, the writing had become faded but Jake was still able to make out some of it.
“We tilted it in the light and saw the pen impressions and I made out an email and just wrote an email to see if it was right,” Jake said. “That night Amber had replied back so we had found who wrote it and it was just very exciting.”
Amber said she decided to throw the message in the bottle into the ocean just to see if it would ever reach anyone.
She said when she received the email from Jake she was excited. She had a feeling it would turn up in the United States.
“I was sure it would arrive in America,” Amber said.
Through some more communication, Amber and her mom decided to come to Sunset Beach to meet the family who found the bottle.
They arrived on Monday and have spent the entire week with the Wilson family.
“I think life is about relationships,” Jake said. “You meet people that you would’ve never met if it wouldn’t have been for something as simple as finding a bottle. It was very exciting. You could have friends for life.”
Jake and his wife, Melissa, said Blake and Amber have formed a brother-sister type of bond over the past week. The Wilsons are discussing when they will go visit Amber and her mom in Paris.
Jake, who has owned Sunset Beach Charter — a nearshore and inshore fishing business — for the past few years, said in all the time he spends on the beach and in the ocean fishing, he has never come across anything like this message in a bottle before.
Melissa added while Hurricane Florence brought devastation to many, it also delivered this new friendship.
“People can become lifelong friends in the craziest situations and a hurricane can bring something good,” Melissa said.
