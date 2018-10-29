McMaster comes to Marion County to help Hurricane Florence victims

"A lot of people hadn't recovered from the 2016 storm, Matthew. Some people hadn't gotten back into their homes from the first storm and then those that were able to get back into their homes, and all of a sudden Florence came along and they got damaged again, flooded, lost their homes all over again,” Williams said. “So you know, a lot of people are broken, spiritually and emotionally, and it's a very challenging time for a lot of these citizens."