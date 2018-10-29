McMaster comes to Marion County to help Hurricane Florence victims

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, along with other state and federal officials, made their way to Marion County Monday to help out Hurricane Florence victims.
The event took place at the Marion County Administration Building. Team SC Days provide local residents and businesses affected by the storm with a one-stop opportunity to learn about relief resources available.
Marion County Sen. Kent Williams noted this is a very trying time for many in the area.
"A lot of people hadn't recovered from the 2016 storm, Matthew. Some people hadn't gotten back into their homes from the first storm and then those that were able to get back into their homes, and all of a sudden Florence came along and they got damaged again, flooded, lost their homes all over again,” Williams said. “So you know, a lot of people are broken, spiritually and emotionally, and it's a very challenging time for a lot of these citizens."
Several organizations, such as the Lowcounty Food Bank, the American Red Cross and The Salvation Army, are also providing residents with donated goods.
