Man charged after hitting and killing motorcycle driver in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - A man has been charged in the death of a motorcycle driver after hitting and killing him, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.
On Sunday, Ricky Locklear was traveling south on Norment Road in a 2003 Chevrolet truck when he failed to yield and attempted to make a left turn.
Locklear then hit Kevin Thompson, 22, who was traveling north on a 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle.
Thompson was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to NCHP.
Locklear is charged with failure to yield right away and misdemeanor death by vehicle.
