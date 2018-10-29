LIST: Family-friendly trick-or-treat events in our area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you're looking for family-friendly trick-or-treat events this Halloween, look no further. We've compiled a list below:
· Bring your little superheroes, ghosts and characters to Broadway at the Beach and trick-or-treat from 4:30 p.m. until
6:30 p.m.
· Trick-or-treat at Barefoot Landing from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
· Join the parishioners of Langston Baptist Church at 763 Highway 905 in Conway for a trick-or-treat event from 6:30 p.m.
until 9:00 p.m.
· The Market Common is hosting a trick-or-treat event from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Participating stores will be
distributing candy
· Trick-or-treat festivities at the MarshWalk in Murrells Inlet will begin at 5:00 p.m. and conclude at 7:00 p.m. A kids
costume contest starts at 6 p.m. in front of Drunken Jack’s at the pirate statue.
Here are some Halloween safety tips from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office:
Avoid homes of strangers or those who may not be participating in trick-or-treat activities. No decorations or lights are a strong clue.
* For young children, a parent or responsible adult should always be within sight.
* Never go into a stranger’s house for treats unless your parents are present and tell you it is ok.
* Be careful when crossing the street and look both ways to make sure no cars are coming. Masks and costumes sometimes restrict vision, and extra attention is required when walking along the road at night.
* For older kids, remember, vandalism is not cool! Throwing eggs, damaging mail boxes and stringing toilet paper is destructive, and someone must clean it up.
* Report any suspicious or harmful behavior to a responsible adult or law enforcement.
