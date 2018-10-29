Horry County, SC students’ SAT scores higher than national average

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – When it comes to SAT scores, South Carolina students are a cut above the rest.
According to information from the S.C. Department of Education, Palmetto State students scored 15 points above the national average on the SAT exam and exceeded the nation on eight out of the top 10 tested subjects on Advanced Placement exams.
Approximately 22,141 S.C. students, or 50 percent of the class of 2018, took the SAT, which was a 5.7 percent increase from last year’s class, according to the SCDE.
The state’s overall mean SAT score was 1064, while the national mean was 1049.
For 2018 Horry County graduates, their SAT results were above the national average by 46 points, according to information from Horry County Schools.
The district’s two-part composite for evidence-based reading and writing and mathematics is 1095, 46 points above the national average of 1049. It’s also 31 points above the state’s 1064 average.
Horry County Schools also saw a 7 percent increase in the number of students who participated in the SAT, according to a press release.
Nine district schools have composites that surpassed the national SAT average. They are:
- The Academy for Arts, Science & Technology - 1171
- Aynor High School - 1140
- Carolina Forest High School - 1095
- Conway High School - 1057
- Green Sea Floyds High School - 1080
- Myrtle Beach High School - 1062
- North Myrtle Beach High School - 1148
- Socastee High School - 1103
- St. James High School - 1082
