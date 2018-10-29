Florence Co. Inv. Farrah Turner laid to rest in same cemetery as Sergeant Terrence Carraway

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - On Sunday, hundreds flocked to the Florence Center to say their final goodbyes to Florence County Investigator Farrah Turner. Turner died on October 22 after 19 days in critical condition from injuries sustained during the October 3 ambush on law enforcement officers in Vintage Place.
After the funeral at around 3 p.m., a procession of patrol cars led the way into the Florence Memorial Gardens with Turner’s family following behind. Near the front of the cemetery, officers, friends and others formed a long line to escort Turner’s family members to her final resting place. A short moment later, horses carried in Turner’s casket.
Like the funeral, hundreds gathered around for the committal service and to say their final goodbyes. As with Sergeant Terrence Carraway, who was buried at the same cemetery nearly 3 weeks ago, dozens of law enforcement officers traveled near and far to pay their respects.
“Every day it seems like pretty much we are losing one of ours,” deputy Melton Robinson said. “Again, we are representing from Hampton County, our sheriff is Sheriff TC Smalls and it’s a way for us a few hours, but when it hits one, it hits all of us.”
Others who knew Turner remember her as a loving and generous person.
“If you ask anybody, her smile and her personality, everybody knew about her in that manner,” family friend Christopher Adams said.
“Always been there for family, friends, colleagues,” a friend of the family, Mary Hannah, said. “She was very influential in the Lake City area.”
From family friends to former colleagues, Turner touched many lives leaving with each and every one she touched with a story to tell.
"You can't find anyone that has anything negative to say. Everything was always upbeat and uplifting about her," Adams said.
"I met Farrah years ago. She was such a sweet person," Hannah said.
Turner was also known for her determined personality. Pamplico police Chief Daniel Brown said Turner always put 100 percent in what she did.
"She was one that just loved people," Brown said.
Brown recalled working multiple cases with Turner a while back, and added her passion for her job as an investigator was undeniable.
"She worked very well with the victim, very close and had a lot of sensitivity for what they were going through," Brown said.
While she's no longer here, it's that kind of selfless spirit of officers like Turner that will resonate in the hearts and minds of people forever.
"She would say to be just be inspired, just be at peace because I'm at peace," Brown said.
“This small town, the Pee Dee area of Florence, will never be the same. They lost two of the best officers anybody could ever have,” Hannah said.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.