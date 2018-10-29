FIRST ALERT: Sunny and cool today, ups and downs on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A spectacular sunny streak of weather sets up the first couple days of the week, before 80s arrive by midweek.
Today is starting off with mostly clear skies and comfortable temperatures in the low 60s at the beach and the 50s inland. By the afternoon, the high should reach into the upper 60s with bountiful sunshine.
Overnight into Tuesday, cooler air moves in, dropping temperatures in the morning into the middle 40s. Tuesday afternoon, we rebound to the middle to low 60s.
The sun keeps shining for the Trick or Treaters Wednesday. First the treat is dry skies and warm temperatures in the middle 70s. Even the evening will remain mild, with lows only getting down to the low 60s.
As a cold front inches closer on Thursday, warmer air from the southwest moves in, stepping up the temperatures even more...to 80 inland and upper 70s along the coast. The tradeoff will be an increase in the rain chances, especially Thursday night starting in the Pee Dee and arriving Friday morning into the Grand Strand. We stay warm and wet for Friday, before temperatures return to being cooler than average in the middle 60s by Saturday.
Don’t forget, Daylight Saving Time ends next weekend...,meaning you set your clocks back one hour and get an extra hour of sleep!
