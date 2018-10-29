FIRST ALERT: Cool Tuesday followed by a late week warm up

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Seasonable cool temperatures will continue through Tuesday before a big warm up by the middle and end of the week.
A weak surge of cooler temperatures will move into the region tonight. With mostly clear skies, temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 40s by daybreak Tuesday.
Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies and a bit of a gusty breeze early in the day. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 60s.
Milder weather will move into the Carolinas starting Wednesday when afternoon temperatures reach the lower and middle 70s. Trick or treating and party going on Halloween will not be impacted by weather. Evening temperatures will slowly drop into the lower and middle 60s with mostly clear skies and no rain.
The warm up continues and reaches its peak on Thursday when afternoon temperatures will climb to near 80.
More 70s are on tap for Friday, but an approaching cold front will bring increasing chances of showers and a few storms by the afternoon and evening.
