Cause of fire at The Havens in NMB remains “undetermined”

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The initial investigation into the fire at The Havens at Barefoot Resort on October 18 has been completed and the cause of the blaze remains “undetermined,” according to an online post from the city of North Myrtle Beach.
Personnel from the ATF, Office of the State Fire Marshal, North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Horry County Fire Rescue assisted in the initial investigation.
The initial investigation concluded the fire originated in the attic area above unit 932 from an unknown heat source, possibly electrical in nature, the post states.
According to the city of North Myrtle Beach, it was determined:
-- Performance of the fire suppression system was not a factor. The fire sprinkler system and fire alarm were in service at the time of fire.
-- All utilities were on at the time of incident.
-- The front door to the building was secured by access code.
-- The tenant and unit numbers were recorded.
The initial investigation included but was not limited to:
-- Interviews with civilian witnesses and fire personnel.
-- Examination of the fire scene and a review of complete scene photographs from least to most damaged areas.
-- Building plans obtained and examined.
-- Photos of adjacent buildings for comparison.
No one was injured in the incident.
