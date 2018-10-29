AP Top 25: Record changes in Top 25 after 11 ranked losses

The back end of the AP Top 25 was overhauled after nine of the 11 teams ranked Nos. 15-25 lost. Seven teams going from unranked to ranked is the most since the AP poll expanded to 25 in 1989. Eleven ranked teams overall losing is the most since the weekend of Nov. 26, 2016. And eight ranked teams losing to unranked teams is also a record for the Top 25 era.