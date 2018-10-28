Traffic Alert: Overturned car causing delays at 544 and 17 interchange

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An accident on Highway 544 has traffic in the area of Highway 544 and Highway 17 Bypass in gridlock.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol the accident occurred just before noon at 11:57 a.m. in front of the Arby’s on Highway 544. Be aware traffic in the area is moving very slowly.
A viewer submitted a photo to our Facebook page of the car in a ditch in front of Arby’s.
The public cad displays the below information in relation to the incident.
All lanes are blocked on east bound Highway 544 at 17 Bypass and the left lane is open on west bound 544.
WMBF News has a crew on the way and will update you as new information becomes available.
