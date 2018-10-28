One killed, suspect in custody following afternoon shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) — Florence Police are questioning a suspect Saturday after they say he shot and killed a person on Middleton Street in Florence. Lt. Robert Drulis says 26-year-old Deangelo Thompson is in custody in connection to the homicide.
Police responded to the scene in the Woodmont area of Florence around 2 p.m. Saturday. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.
Florence Police continue to investigate the murder. WMBF News will continue to update this story as more information comes available.
