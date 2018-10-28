Man rescues woman and her dog from frigid river

SACRAMENTO, CA (KOVR/CNN) – A California woman and her dog are back on dry ground and home safe after a good Samaritan rescued them from a frigid river.
Chanda Benson and her dog Gunther nearly died before help came.
"It was a horrific night for us," Benson said. "We've done a lot together. That's the first time, though, that we've ever been swept down a river."
Swift currents carried Gunther away after he jumped in the Stanislaus River to retrieve a stick.
"In a state of panic, I jumped in the river as well," Benson said.
Her plan to save Gunther nearly cost both of them their lives.
"I had only been in there a few minutes and my hands were already going numb," she said.
In the deep, frigid water, she grabbed Gunther by the collar with one hand and an overhanging tree branch with the other.
"I was trying to think, ‘What should I do?’ And that's when I knew we were in a bind,” she said. “I could feel myself getting colder. It was getting colder because it was getting darker, and I thought hypothermia is going to be what gets us. And I just started crying out at the top of my lungs for help."
Gerardo Hernandez heard the calls for help and followed Benson’s voice.
"I just seen a head above the water,” he said. “I seen another figure. I couldn't really tell what it was. I guess my adrenaline started kicking in."
Hernandez held out a 7-foot-long branch for the two, and they made it safely ashore.
"Honestly, I think it hasn't really hit me yet, because everything just happened so fast," Hernandez said.
Faced with making a split-second decision in a scary scenario, Hernandez emerged a hero.
“In this world we live in today it’s hard to find true heroes like that,” Benson said. “I told him that. I was like, ‘Thank you for saving our lives. You’re our hero.”
