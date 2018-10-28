Democratic Candidates visit Horry County before Election Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As Election Day quickly approaches, candidates are campaigning throughout Horry County and the Pee Dee.
In Conway, one rally included a visit from South Carolina Gubernatorial candidate James Smith. Hosted by Westside Democrats, Smith joined local democratic candidates to get the word out about their vision for South Carolina, improving education, as-well-as better roadways and infrastructure.
“It’s not a question of Republican or Democrat, it’s a question of South Carolina and our future,” said Smith.
Smith focused in on better schools and infrastructure, more jobs and better access to healthcare.
Along side Smith was Lieutenant Governor candidate, Mandy Powers Norrell. The two spoke with voters in Bucksport, Conway and Myrtle Beach on Saturday, just weeks after Hurricane Florence.
“We are the only candidate talking about these infrastructure issues and working with local governments to repair these lines and to fix the infrastructure that is in the ground so we can be ready for the storms that come in the future and get that floodwaters out before they build up,” said Powers Norrell.
Voters like MaryMax Neely said, having an opportunity to speak with each candidate not only helps candidates know what the voters want, but gives voters a chance to truly get to know the candidates before voting.
Candidates Melvin Whittenburg and Robert Williams also spent time with voters, each stressing the importance of better education across the state.
Whether republican or democrat voters like Neely stressed the importance of voting.
“We have so many things that need to be discussed, please get out and vote, we know it’s a midterm election but please get out and vote,” said Neely.
We will have full election coverage leading up to Election Day and full election results on air and online here at WMBF News.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.