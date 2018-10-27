Woman possibly abducted in broad daylight; Georgetown Police investigating

GEORGETOWN,, SC (WMBF) - A woman who was walking down the street was forced into a vehicle by a man before it sped away on Friday. Now, the Georgetown Police Department needs the public’s help with what could possibly be an abduction.
At 4:25 p.m., a woman was walking on Front St. near Wood St., a Black Yukon (Picture attached) drove up beside the her.
A man exited the driver’s side of the Yukon and approached the woman.
The woman started walking faster to get away, but the man grabbed her by her elbows, lifted her up off of her feet. and shoved her into the car.
A witness pulled in front of the car to stop the incident, but the a person inside the vehicle backed the Yukon up and went around the witness.
The witness, then followed the Black Yukon down Wood St. and it turned left onto Prince St. to Fraser St..
The vehicle turned right on Fraser St., it then ran the red light turning left onto Highmarket St. at a high rate of speed.
The suspect is described as a black male approximately 6′5″ tall, 170 lbs with salt and pepper colored hair.
He was wearing a grey shirt.
The victim is described as a white female approximately 5′5″ tall, shoulder length blond and grey hair in a pony tail.
She was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.
If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, the " Tip Line" at 843-545-4400 or our app. Georgetown Police or call 911.
