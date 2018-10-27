Shooter in custody, ‘multiple casualties’ in active shooter situation near synagogue in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (RNN) - Police are responding to an active shooter situation near Squirrel Hill near Shady and Wilkins avenues in Pittsburgh.
The incident occurred near the Tree of Life Synagogue. CNN reported the area is near a synagogue a predominantly Jewish neighborhood.
Police said there multiple casualties and are urging people to lock their doors and stay in their homes.
CNN affiliate KDKA said a white male is in custody.
Shabbat morning services were scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the synagogue’s website.
Pittsburgh Public Safety reported the incident around 10:20 a.m.
It is unclear at this time if a shooter or shooters have been found.
Local media reported a large police presence in the area.
Carnegie Mellon University was reportedly on lockdown, with students receiving texts telling them to stay inside.
