One person killed in Hwy 31 wreck

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a fatal wreck on Highway 31, according to officials with Horry County.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, the accident happened around 8:20 p.m. near Robert Grissom.
WMBF News reporter Ian Klein is on scene and says that the Northbound is down to one lane, southbound is moving normally but has a police presence.
SCHP is actively investigating this accident and WMBF News will update this story as more information becomes known.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.