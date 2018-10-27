One person killed in Hwy 31 wreck

By Casey Watson | October 26, 2018 at 9:59 PM EST - Updated October 26 at 10:16 PM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a fatal wreck on Highway 31, according to officials with Horry County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, the accident happened around 8:20 p.m. near Robert Grissom.

WMBF News reporter Ian Klein is on scene and says that the Northbound is down to one lane, southbound is moving normally but has a police presence.

SCHP is actively investigating this accident and WMBF News will update this story as more information becomes known.

