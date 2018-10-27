One dead after overnight crash in Florence County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A driver is dead after driving off the road early Saturday morning in Florence County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a driver veered off the side of Old River Road around 1:15 a.m. before hitting a ditch and flipping the vehicle multiple times.
Authorities say the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
SCHP is continuing to investigate the incident. WMBF News will continue to follow this developing situation and update this story as more information comes available.
