Homewood Elementary students receive surprise donation

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A national non-profit organization gave out free school supplies to students at Homewood Elementary in Conway.
The Kids In Need Foundation along with the Dollar General Literacy Foundation benefited from more than 26 hundred students and teachers who were impacted by Hurricane Florence with school essentials like backpacks, paper and markers.
Members of the literacy foundation say it’s all about giving back to the kids.
“Dollar General has the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and what we do there is to help build up the power of learning for kids and this is just a way to help build the learning for the kids to help them for their education,” said Timothy Lester, District Manager Dollar General
In addition to Homewood Elementary, both foundations will also support students at Conway and Socastee elementary schools.
