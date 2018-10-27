Food pantry open to Nichols residents impacted by Florence

NICHOLS, SC (WMBF) - Residents of Nichols came together Friday to give back to those critically impacted by Hurricane Florence. Food was given away to Florence victims at the Little Pee Dee Baptist Association Building in Mullins.
The care center manager from Nichols says they just want to give back to the people.
“Nichols was hit bad from Hurricane Florence, and this is our way of helping the citizens of Nichols," said one Nicholls resident.
Items such as cookies, crackers and peanut butter were donated and give to victims. All residents in need had to present was a valid South Carolina ID.
