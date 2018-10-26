Woman gets hot water for first time in two years

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Imagine living without hot water for two years. This was a reality for a woman who lives in Conway who has endured that struggle, until today.
Vicky Grac lives with a disability and is on a fixed income.
But she is also known for her generosity in her community as a volunteer for troubled teenage women.
Christy Ard, Grac’s neighbor, noticed she had been without a hot water heater for two years and reached out to the Myrtle Beach branch of American Residential Services Cares (ARS), a program that donates home comfort to someone in need.
When Ard told General Manager Jason Poucher about Grac’s situation, he was ready and willing to provide assistance.
“The ARS Cares program means so much to me. It is rewarding that we as a company are able to help others in our community,” Poucher said. “I could not be happier to help Ms. Grac and make sure that she has hot water- an essential that I think a lot of us take for granted.”
Thursday was a very big day for Grac who had a brand new hot water heater installed in her home thanks to the special care program and her neighbor.
“I had been in trouble with a hot water tank for a while and financially I couldn’t afford it ‚" Grac said. “I’m a hundred percent disabled and I had a friend step up for me and make a phone call to ARS. I wasn’t aware that they had a program that would help people."
Keith Layton, who works with ARS, says that it is an honor to be a part of a company who provides help for those in need.
“Vicky’s very humble about it," Layton said. “To give back to the community as far as it’s a heating system or cooling system, or whether it’s a hot water heater, it’s just making the customer feel comfortable again and that makes us feel good. She told me she’s been boiling water for the last year and a half to supply her hot water needs and she has a friend that’s going to move in that has children, so we just want to get hot water to this entire house,” Layton said. “Mainly to make it feel like home and take a hot shower, a hot bath. It’s just going to be more comforting and a convenience for her.”
