‘We could not be more proud of them:’ These are the officers killed, wounded in Florence shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A grieving Pee Dee community had its heart broken once again this week.
On Oct. 3, seven Florence County law enforcement officers were shot in the Vintage Place neighborhood while trying to serve a search warrant. Florence police officer Terrence Carraway died during that hail of gunfire.
Then, on Monday night, Florence County Sheriff’s Investigator Farrah Turner died from injuries she sustained in the shooting.
The other five officers – two Florence County Sheriff’s deputies and three Florence police officers – continue to recover from their injuries.
As the Florence community prepares to bury a second law enforcement officer in less than a month on Sunday, WMBF News is taking a look at each of the officers who were there that day and learn more about their them.
“Each is exceptional in their own right, but the love and respect we have for them is the same,” Florence County Sheriff’s Maj. Mike Nunn said about Turner, Investigator Sarah Miller and Deputy Arie Davis via email.
Turner stared with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office in 2006 as a correctional clerk at the Florence County Detention Center, according to Nunn. In 2011, she graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy and was assigned to courtroom security.
Then, Turner voluntarily transferred to the uniform patrol division and was soon promoted to shift corporal. In 2015, she became a field training officer for new patrol deputies, Nunn said. Later that same year, she was promoted to the criminal investigative division, where she specialized as a child abuse investigator.
In 2016, Turner was named the FCSO Investigator of the Year.
In 2013, Miller started at the Florence County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy assigned to the uniform patrol division. Four years later, she was promoted to the criminal investigative division, where she specializes as a child abuse investigator, according to Nunn.
Davis started her FCSO career as an intern in the criminal investigative division. In 2015, she was hired as a correctional officer at the Florence County Detention Center. Two years later, she became a forensic technician assigned to the criminal investigative division’s forensics department, according to Nunn.
“We are often asked how we are able to attract people such as these to come to work for low pay, long, difficult hours and dangerous working conditions,” Nunn said. “The answer is law enforcement is a calling bottomed on one’s love for their fellow man and their community. As a community, we are fortunate to have many such heroes who live out that calling every day. As an agency, we could not be more proud of them.”
With more than 30 years in law enforcement, Carraway won the admiration of both his colleagues and the community.
According to information on a GoFundMe page, Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler remembered Carraway as “the bravest police officer” he’s ever known.
In 2004, Carraway was named Police Officer of the Year for starting Camp Fever, which benefits area children.
“He had a passion for kids,” Heidler previously said.
Carraway leaves behind a wife and young children, according to the GoFundMe page.
When Mary Lechner was having issues with her teenage daughter trying to meet boys online years ago, she knew who to turn to for advice – her neighbor, Florence Police Officer Travis Scott.
The man who went running every morning through the Highgate community ran over to Lechner’s home and talked to her daughter about the dangers of sharing information online with complete strangers.
“He’s amazing. I could not even speak any higher of the guy,” Lechner said.
After his injury, Lechner organized a welcome home for Scott, which included collecting nearly $1,900 in donations from fellow neighbors.
Lechner continues to be impressed with her neighbor’s service not only now as a police officer, but also his past service in the Armed Forces.
“He is always the type of guy to serve and protect,” she said.
Florence Police Sgt. Scott Williamson is a husband to wife Julie, and a father to 17-year-old Justin and 11-year-old Rheagan, according to information on a GoFundMe page.
The family also has two wacky dogs, the page continues.
Williamson remains in Atlanta undergoing extensive rehab following his injuries.
“We are very encouraged by his progress,” his sister-in-law, Tara Hedges Jones, previously said.
Ofc. Brian Hart has been a member of the Florence Police Department since Dec. 13, 2004, according to information from the S.C Criminal Justice Academy. His most recent certifications came in 2015, when he was certified as a speed-measurement device operator and a specific skills instructor.
