Trial ordered for Robert Durst in slaying of friend in LA

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2016 file photo, Robert Durst sits in a courtroom in Los Angeles. Durst, the New York real estate heir who was the subject of a television documentary series, has been ordered to stand trial for the murder of his close friend in Los Angeles 18 years ago. A judge on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 ruled that there's enough evidence to try the 75-year-old multimillionaire for the shooting death of Susan Berman at her home in 2000. Durst has pleaded not guilty to murder. Preliminary proceedings had been continued multiple times over several months. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool, File) (Jae C. Hong)