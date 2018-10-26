South Korean war on 'fake news' raises concern of censorship

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2018, file photo, South Korean protesters hold banners during a rally against the summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un near the U.S. embassy in Seoul, South Korea. South Korea declared a crackdown against supposed “fake news” flourishing online, vowing to use its criminal laws to curb what officials here have proclaimed a threat to democracy. Some experts say Moon’s government is becoming increasingly sensitive about public opinion as it desperately tries to keep optimism alive for its fragile diplomacy with North Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon. File) (AP)