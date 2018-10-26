Restaurant Scorecard: Handling raw meat then failing to wash hands. Plus a new place for cookie dough lovers!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Handling raw meat and failing to wash hands prior to handling condiments and plates; Plus a buildup of mildew, a consecutive violation, and they’ve got the meats and also a perfect score this week.
Three restaurants inspected and this week’s restaurant scorecard begins with Lucky Panda at 33-hundred highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach.
The food establishment was cited for an employee who handled raw meats with gloved hands then didn’t remove those gloves and wash their hands before handling condiments and plates.
The restaurant was also cited for having a buildup of grease and debris on cooking equipment, under the fryers, along the wall behind cooking equipment and under the ice machine.
Lucky Panda received a 91 out of 1-hundred.
Next up, 8th Avenue Tiki Bar And Grille at 708 North Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach
This Bar and grille was cited for having a buildup of mildew on the detector plate in the ice machine.
Violations were also given for cracked and broken lids used to cover food, and for missing tile above the ice machine.. 8th Avenue Tiki Bar And Grille received an 89 out of 1-hundred.
They’ve got the meats and this week they also got a perfect score. Arby’s at 1506 South Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach receives a 1-hundred. Congratulations to you!
Heads up cookie dough fans!
Cookie Dough Bliss is coming to Coastal Grand Mall Center Court in Myrtle Beach.
The franchise has cookie dough concoctions of all types. In ice cream and milkshakes.
You’ll find ready to eat cookie dough in all forms. Cookie Dough Bliss is expected to open in November.
