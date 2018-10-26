Rain exits, clouds slowly clearing this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The heavy rain exits Friday evening with a slow clearing trend expected through the weekend.
More downpours will continue throughout Friday evening. While the rain won’t be as steady, we can’t rule out some of the rain lingering into the overnight hours. By Saturday morning, the rain chances will be much lower as the storm system continues to pull away.
The clouds will be very slow to clear this weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies to continue through Saturday with a few more breaks late in the day. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will climb into the upper 60s.
Sunnier skies will filter in Sunday with slightly warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs Sunday will approach 70 with mostly sunny skies through the day.
The warmer weather will continue to move in next week with slim rain chances and a lot more 70s in the forecast!
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.