Investigation underway after student overhears alleged threat at Socastee High School

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a Socastee High School student overheard an alleged threat made by another student, according to district officials.
Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said the student who heard the alleged threat told their parents, who contacted law enforcement. She added the incident is under investigation to substantiate if there was any validity to it.
Extra law enforcement were present at Socastee High earlier Friday morning out of an abundance of caution.
