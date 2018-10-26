22 indicted in connection with multi-county SC drug ring

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - 22 people have been indicted in connection with a drug ring that spanned multiple South Carolina counties which included Berkeley, Dorchester and Sumter.
Some of the charges involve trafficking within a half-mile radius of the Sangaree Intermediate School in Berkeley County. The drugs seized included cocaine, heroin and marijuana. The state grand jury returned indictments alleging a meth trafficking ring dating back to May 2015.
The following people were indicted Friday morning, according to Attorney General’s Office spokesman Robert Kittle: Brian Smalls, Eric Singleton, Trenton Singleton, Teru Davis, Douglas Shelton, Misty Ann Day, Travis Allen, Rebecca Nobles, Brian Rourk, Charles Harris III, Jeffery Dingle, Kayla Paschall, Matthew Peterson, William Morris, Melissa Morris, Steve Scott, Mark Grayon, Kristeen Azucena, Jimmie Crowe, Brandy Thomas, Brian Coglait.
The charges for each person vary from trafficking meth to possession of a cocaine base and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information on these people or their associates should contact the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.