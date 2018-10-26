Horry County PD looking for 17-year-old missing girl

🚨MISSING PERSON🚨

HCPD is seeking info regarding the whereabouts of Lexius Nichole Allred.



Allred is 17 y/o, 5 ft 7 in, and about 150 lbs.



She was last heard from on 10/25/18 around 7:30 p.m. No foul play is suspected.



Anyone with info, please call 843-915-8477.