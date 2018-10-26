FSD1 desegregation order lifted after nearly 50 years

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A desegregation order for Florence School District One has been dismissed nearly 50 years after it was initially filed, according to court documents.
The ruling was made on September 26.
“Based on a review of the information and data provided by the District, and other information obtained by the United States, and the record in this case, the United States has advised the District that, in its view, the District has fulfilled its affirmative desegregation obligations under the Fourteenth Amendment and applicable Federal law,” the ruling states in part.
FSD1 was ordered by the United State Department of Justice in 1970 to desegregate its schools. In 2017, the district asked the DOJ to dismiss the case against them because they felt they met all the requirements. At that time, some Florence residents told WMBF News the school district was not doing enough to desegregate FSD1.
For the 2017-2018 school year, FSD1 enrolled about 16,250 students in 21 schools. Across the district, 8,643 black students were enrolled (about 53.2 percent), 6,261 white students were enrolled (about 38.5 percent), and 1,346 students of other racial or ethnic minorities were enrolled (about 8.3 percent).
The full order can be read below:
