Florence County Inv. Farrah Turner’s hometown remembers one of their own

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - With a second patrol car memorial placed at the Village Green on Henry Street in Florence County Investigator Farrah Turner hometown of Lake City, people in the area reflect on the life and legacy of one of their own.
From the Lake City Mayor Lovith Anderson to a student who knew Turner as their School Resource Officer, many people in the area widely regarded Turner as a well-rounded, loving and generous person.
Mayor Anderson said she touched many lives and will forever be known as a hometown hero."She was a remarkable lady, a star in our community," Anderson said.
However, not for the reasons you’d expect. It wasn’t for any accolades or Turner’s glory days as a track team member at Lake City High School, but for her compassion, which Anderson said runs in her family.
“You can tell that from Farrah, by how she reached out to those that had issues and was going through problems in their lives and how she gave them a good word to help them along the way,” Anderson said.
One of them was sixth grader Sincere Brayboy."She always was a beautiful young lady," he said.
Brayboy said he knew Turner while she was as a resource officer for the Timmonsville school district and would always be there for comfort when he was feeling low.
“Like when I get angry, she’d be the one I could talk to all of those times,” Brayboy said. “She’d be the one I could count on.”
Unfortunately, that’s no longer the case. Still, Anderson said, just like Turner and Sergeant Terrance Carraway stood for many people in the community, the community has to do the same for others like them.
“They are many other officers that are still out there now that that same scenario could happen to them so we want to keep in prayer and lifted up and now that we are behind them,” Anderson said.
Along with the patrol car memorial, at Turner's childhood church, the Greater Saint James A.M.E Church lies a blue, black and white flag over the altar in her honor.
Reverend Ralph Singletary said he watched Turner grow up and is close with her family members. He added the loss of one of their own is a devastating one.
"When we see one of our children leave to be very productive in the state, community and cities and finally fall it hits home and it hurts,” Singletary said.
