Carolina Forest XC focused on state meet after county, region wins

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Coach Jesse Patrick has been a part of the Carolina Forest Cross Country program for 10 years, four of those as an athlete and the rest as a coach. According to Patrick, this year’s squad is the best he’s been a part of and the numbers agree.
The Panthers finished first place in their county and region, and now have 10 days to prepare for the state meet on November 3 and 4 in Columbia.
“This is by far the strongest team that we’ve ever had,” Patrick began. “I’m glad that I can coach the athletes to be better than I ever was,” he finished.
Sophomore Bri Hatefield was the fastest runner at the region race, boy or girl, finishing with a time of 21:51. Hatfield credits her success to her training and coaches.
“When I’m racing, I try and stay as close as I can to the person in front of me to catch and pass them,” Hatfield said. “I just try and keep myself positive and tell myself that I can do it.”
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.