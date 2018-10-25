Suspect Search: One is charged with stealing baby formula, two others for a mob style fight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One suspect is charged with stealing baby formula from two different stores, while two others are charged with assault and battery by mob. Three suspects are on the loose and authorities hope you can help track them down.
Let’s begin in Myrtle Beach where Horry County police say 37-year-old Brian Orlando Williams is wanted for allegedly stealing baby formula.
Police say last month, Williams walked into the Walmart at 10820 Kings Road and walked out with stolen baby food. Police caught up with his vehicle by the Myrtle Beach Mall, but the vehicle took off. A chase began on Highway 17 that reached 80 miles-per-hour as the suspect disregarded traffic lights. The white Dodge Caravan was found abandoned and was towed, but not before authorities found three cans of formula and a South Carolina ID card in the van. Detectives later determined those three cans of formula were actually stolen from Kroger. The formula stolen from Walmart was not in the van. Wilson’s charged with three counts of shoplifting $2,000 dollars or less. His last known address is 41st Avenue South in Atlantic Beach, although he may be homeless.
Next we head to Village Drive in Myrtle Beach where authorities are looking for 20-year-old Breah Caroline Harris and 19-year-old Hope Elizabeth Blanchett.
Police say the two women were part of a group of people involved in a fight. Authorities say Harris and Blanchett came to that Village Drive location to confront one of the victims about a theft. When the victim started recording the two in an effort to stop the fighting, authorities say that victim was assaulted. A second victim tried to stop the assault and was hit in the mouth causing an injury. One of the victim’s cell phones was also damaged in the scuffle.
Both women face charges of assault and battery by mob. Harris has a last known address of Pebble Lane in Murrells Inlet, while Blanchett’s last known address is on Spinnaker Lane, also in Murrells Inlet.
