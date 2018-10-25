Suspect Search: One is charged with stealing baby formula, two others for a mob style fight

Police say last month, Williams walked into the Walmart at 10820 Kings Road and walked out with stolen baby food. Police caught up with his vehicle by the Myrtle Beach Mall, but the vehicle took off. A chase began on Highway 17 that reached 80 miles-per-hour as the suspect disregarded traffic lights. The white Dodge Caravan was found abandoned and was towed, but not before authorities found three cans of formula and a South Carolina ID card in the van. Detectives later determined those three cans of formula were actually stolen from Kroger. The formula stolen from Walmart was not in the van. Wilson’s charged with three counts of shoplifting $2,000 dollars or less. His last known address is 41st Avenue South in Atlantic Beach, although he may be homeless.