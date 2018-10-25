Stephen Curry scores 51 points with 11 3s as Warriors win

Warriors: Golden State had its first 80-point half since scoring 81 in the first half Jan. 13 at Toronto. ... Curry's third 3 of the night at the 3:30 mark in the first moved him past Jamal Crawford (2,153) for fifth place on the NBA's career list. Curry now has 2,162 3s. He notched the 22nd 20-point quarter of his career and seventh in the opening period. ... G Shaun Livingston returned from a two-game absence nursing a bruised left knee. ... This marked Golden State's initial matchup against the Eastern Conference so far and first of four straight with an upcoming three-game road trip to New York, Brooklyn and Chicago. The Warriors went 24-6 vs. the East last season, 11-4 at home.