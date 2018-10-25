Report: Teen hits, robs 79-year-old woman in front of voter registration office in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway teen remained in jail Thursday following his arrest earlier in the week for allegedly hitting a 79-year-old woman and stealing her purse.
According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, 17-year-old Eric Lamont Deery was booked Monday on a charge of strong-arm robbery. His bond is $10,000.
An incident report from the Conway Police Department states the victim was standing in front of the voter registration office on Fourth Avenue on Oct. 18 and waiting to go in. The suspect allegedly walked past her, kicked her in the leg and then grabbed her purse.
The teen then fled toward BB&T Bank on Fourth Avenue, the report stated.
Conway police officers were in the area within minutes and located the suspect by his clothing description. He started to run and was caught and detained at Sixth Avenue and Currie Street, according to the report.
The suspect denied robbing the woman. Later, police found the victim’s credit card in the floor board of the patrol car, the report stated.
Police also reportedly found $54 in the teen’s pockets that belonged to the victim. The woman’s purse was discovered in a nearby dumpster.
