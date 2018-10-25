Regional task force works to educate hotels on human trafficking

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Members from the Rape Crisis Center of Myrtle Beach are teaming up with the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Task Force.
Outreach coordinator Bevelyn Mitchell said the group is working to educate the public and hoping to start a partnership with local hotels.
Mitchell said human trafficking isn’t always easy to spot, and they’re looking to educate those who see visitors on a daily basis.
“This area swells up to 400,000 people during any summer vacation time and we just want the industry to know it’s out there and it’s hidden in plain sight, and we want to bring that awareness,” she said. “They can be the eyes and the ears to us in law enforcement as well.”
Education won’t stop at the front desk staff. Mitchell said the group wants to educate.
“Anyone, maybe someone who cleans the pool, the person who cleans the rooms, we want them to be aware of anything they may see, so if they see it they can say something,” she said.
According to the regional human trafficking task force, Horry County is currently ranked third in the state for human trafficking calls.
However, the task force, along with Mitchell, are hoping to change that.
“We want it to be known that coming to Myrtle Beach is not the place for you to be to look for somebody that you can traffic,” she said.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.