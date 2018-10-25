Recent storms could delay Surfside Beach Pier project further

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two years has passed since Hurricane Matthew ripped across the Grand Strand, destroying homes and structures like the Surfside Beach Pier which has yet to be reconstructed.
According to Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Childs, they’re waiting on an environmental study to be conducted by FEMA, who has a lot on their plate following Hurricane Florence and Michael.
Childs hopes it won’t delay the process of construction any further after waiting two years already.
For local fisherman Mark Wilson, he’s been fishing next to the Surfside Beach Pier for the past several years, shocked by how long it’s taken to rebuild since Hurricane Matthew.
“I think it’s a shame, first of all it’s highly utilized, and it brings a lot of enjoyment of the local people paying the taxes. I think we should do anything we can get it back up and running,” said Wilson.
While the $10 million to build the pier is secured, the city must still wait for FEMA to perform an environmental study of the area that can take up to 18 months to complete.
According to Childs, the town has yet to hear back from FEMA as to when this study will even start or what exactly they’ll be studying, which remains to be the biggest road block.
The plan is still to move forward with a raised concrete pier to withstand future hurricanes.
“Two years at best, that’s as long as we don’t have any storms,” said Childs.
The town is hoping to get things started sooner than the 18 months to get the project out to bid.
Following Matthew, storms like Irma and Florence have Childs and locals confident in the plans of a concert pier versus wooden.
We reached out to FEMA for comment but have yet to hear back.
