Police respond to early-morning shooting on Mr. Joe White Avenue

Police respond to early-morning shooting on Mr. Joe White Avenue
Source: Raycom Media (Lowrey, Erin)
By WMBF News Staff | October 25, 2018 at 8:52 AM EST - Updated October 25 at 8:52 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning on Mr. Joe White Avenue.

According to an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers responded to the Circle K on Mr. Joe White Avenue at 2 a.m. for a reported shooting.

No other information was provided in the police report.

A WMBF News employee on scene at the Circle K said he saw Myrtle Beach police, firefighters and an ambulance.

According to the WMBF employee, there were at least four bullet holes visible on a vehicle, and the back window was shattered.

Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.