Police respond to early-morning shooting on Mr. Joe White Avenue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning on Mr. Joe White Avenue.
According to an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers responded to the Circle K on Mr. Joe White Avenue at 2 a.m. for a reported shooting.
No other information was provided in the police report.
A WMBF News employee on scene at the Circle K said he saw Myrtle Beach police, firefighters and an ambulance.
According to the WMBF employee, there were at least four bullet holes visible on a vehicle, and the back window was shattered.
