Pine Lakes neighborhood in Myrtle Beach dealing with coyote sightings once again

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Coyotes have existed South Carolina for around 40 years, and it’s a problem people in the Pine Lakes neighborhood in Myrtle Beach have been dealing with for years. Just within a week, they say coyotes got a hold of two pets on Dogwood Avenue.
Beth Rozier said she let her small Yorkie mix, Charlie, out in the early morning. She later found Charlie down the street and lurking nearby was a coyote. She said she did everything she could to save Charlie, but unfortunately, he didn’t make it. Now, Rozier wants people to know how dangerous these animals can be so what happened to Charlie doesn’t happen to others. That same week, neighbors say a cat was taken by a coyote too. They say the coyotes get so comfortable one even followed them walking their dog.
Hannah Vickman has lived in the neighborhood for 24 years and says a few years ago, she believes coyotes attacked her dog and got very lucky her dog survived. However, she feels for others whose pets didn’t make it back home.
“Well we’ve always had coyote sightings in the neighborhood. We’ve seen them almost every year, but with her incident we think it was a coyote, it was probably 6 or 7 years ago. She disappeared and the cops actually found her and brought her back almost a week later, and she had bark marks and stuff. You can tell something got a hold of her,” said Vickman. “It was awful, that was the worst part was not knowing. But then when we found her, I mean we all cried. It was a great thing. Just to see how hurt and how bad she was, it was kind of sad, but she’s still here, so.”
Russell Cavender, or better known as the “Snake Chaser,” chases wildlife creatures, including coyotes.
He said he’s noticed about a 15 percent increase of coyote calls within this past month since the water from the flooding started to recede, noting the calls he’s received were in the cities of North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, and Surfside Beach, all areas he doesn’t usually get many calls from. He said a reason could be because the recent flooding could have displaced these coyotes.
Jay Butfiloski with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said another reason could be because many younger wildlife animals are starting to venture out on their own looking for new places to set up.
“Coyotes were introduced and they are an invasive, dangerous, apex species, they basically can take over a state that’s not prepared for something,” said Cavender.
It’s important to keep your pets indoors beginning around dusk and into the early morning because that’s when coyotes are most active. They’re drawn to small animals, pet food, garbage, and are frightened by loud noise.
“Make noise. That’s the number one thing. Keep your pets on a leash. Do not let your cats outside. If you have your cats outside, you’re asking for them to be killed. It’s just as simple as that. If you’re walking down the road and you got your dog on a leash, carry something loud with you, a whistle, clap your hands together, shake a can full of coins. Noises will frighten them, and be the man, the woman, be strong. Act like you’re not intimidated by them. Face them off, don’t run away,” said Cavender.
Wildlife experts also say it’s very rare they attack people. They also say it’s good to also clean up grown areas in your yard so the coyotes can’t hide out in them.
“They are at the top of the food chain, and one of the biggest problems is the deer population. They prepare and wait for the fawns to be born and kill them immediately upon their birth. And not only that, a pack of them can take down a full-grown deer. So, they take that out, they eat the racoons, the birds, even foxes, whatever they can get a hold of and of course people’s pets. And they’re just so good at it, efficient hunters are what they are. And one of the most intelligent species of animals that we have in our country is a coyote,” said Cavender.
The City of Myrtle Beach has brochures and flyers available online about coyotes. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.