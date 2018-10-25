North Myrtle Beach public safety honors one of their own, raise money for children

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Members of the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety came together to honor one of their own, with the help of some southern cooking.
Thursday’s memorial fish fry honored police Chief Johnny Causey Senior. Each plate cost $10 and included fried fish, two sides, bread and a drink.
Officers said not only were they able to honor one of their own, but also honor his memory by giving back to children.
"What the fish fry does is, and the funds that comes off from this fish fry, is that it goes into a scholarship fund for all public safety employees, either active or retired, to their children,” Lance Cpl. William McLeod, a community service crime prevention officer for North Myrtle Beach, said. “Each child that goes to college and gets accepted to college, they are allowed a $5,000 a semester scholarship."
All proceeds from the fish fry went to benefit the Johnny L. Causey Senior Scholarship fund.
Causey also served as a police officer and the director of public safety in North Myrtle Beach for 41 years.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.