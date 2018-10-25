Man arrested, charged with burning down two buildings in the Pee Dee

Harold Randall Key faces two arson charges out of Marlboro County. (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office )
By WMBF News Staff | October 25, 2018 at 1:00 PM EST - Updated October 25 at 1:00 PM

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Marlboro County deputies arrested a Bennettsville man Thursday for allegedly setting two fires in the early-morning hours.

According to a press release from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, Harold Randall Key, 43, is charged with second-degree arson and third-degree arson.

The suspect is accused of burning down an abandoned house around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, the release stated.

While emergency personnel were on the scene battling that fire, Key allegedly set fire to another building roughly a half-mile away.

The suspect was located nearby by emergency personnel and reportedly confessed to setting the fires, the release stated. He is being detained at the Marlboro County Detention Center. A bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

