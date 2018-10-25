‘I just don’t believe that Tammy Moorer was involved:’ Attorney speaks after gag order lifted in Moorer case

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - With the gag order lifted, the attorney for Tammy Moorer is speaking about the case for the first time since March 2014, when the order was first issued.
After four-and-a-half years of being under the gag order, defense attorney Greg McCollum is able to talk about the trial, the evidence and his client.
Tammy Moorer was found guilty Tuesday of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping in connection with the December 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
"I dont know what happened to her,” McCollum said about Elvis. “I just don't believe that Tammy Moorer was involved in anything to either kill her or kidnap her. I've been living with this case almost five years and she had many opportunities to quote save herself if she gave evidence against someone else and that really never happened"
