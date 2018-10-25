Georgetown Police investigating shooting and stabbing; unclear if they are related

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man is at the hospital after a shooting that took place in the area of Alex Alford and Emanuel Street, according to the Georgetown Police Department.
Investigators are on the scene following up on leads.
There was also a fight in the area of Bethel Apartments on Gilbert Street where a fight took place and a man was stabbed in the leg.
Both the shooting and the stabbing victim were taken to an hospital. It is said that the shooting victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.
Officers are trying to determine if the two incidents are related.
If anyone has any information about these incidents, they are asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or our Tip Line at 843-545-4400 or our mobile app Georgetown Police. Thank you.
