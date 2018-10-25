Florence Fire Department battles apartment fire on Brunson Street

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Crews battled an apartment fire at 506 Brunson Street Wednesday night in Florence.
According to a news release from the Florence Fire Department, emergency crews found fire coming from the front of the structure when they arrived on scene at about 7:52 p.m. The fire was under control within minutes.
“After the fire was extinguished, overhaul was done to ensure all hot spots were out,” the release states.
Florence County EMS and Florence police also responded to the incident and the Red Cross was called to assist residents.
The Florence Fire Department reminds citizens to ensure heating sources are at least three feet away from combustibles and that your home has working smoke alarms.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.